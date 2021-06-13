Cancel
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pocatello Journal
Pocatello Journal
 9 days ago

POCATELLO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvdIzT00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

