Graduation 2021: Rodriguez High School Top Students
Next year: Go to UC Berkeley as a math major. Career goal: Mathematician. Highlights: Robotics, math. Scholarships, awards: Lots of things. In 10 years: Rich. Next year: Attend a four-year college as a civil engineer major. Career goal: Civil engineering. Highlights: Being a Link Crew leader, passing all of my AP exams, and maintaining above a 4.0 GPA throughout high school. Scholarships, awards: Scholar-Athlete, Academic Honors, Highest Honors. In 10 years: I hope to have a steady, full-time engineering job.