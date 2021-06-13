Graduation 2021: Rodriguez High School Top Students

You don't have to be in college to think about study abroad! Find a college with a great travel program and plan for all the expenses with this advice. There are many things to consider when choosing a college, including study abroad programs offered by your prospective universities. While not all students intend to study abroad in college, these programs can lead to lifelong friendships, valuable career opportunities, and amazing cultural experiences. On the other hand, studying in another country can be a daunting and less-than-budget-friendly option. If you’re considering studying abroad in college, you’ll want to make sure the cost, location, and duration of the program align with your academic and personal goals.