Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Graduation 2021: Rodriguez High School Top Students

By Susan Hiland
Daily Republic
 9 days ago

Next year: Go to UC Berkeley as a math major. Career goal: Mathematician. Highlights: Robotics, math. Scholarships, awards: Lots of things. In 10 years: Rich. Next year: Attend a four-year college as a civil engineer major. Career goal: Civil engineering. Highlights: Being a Link Crew leader, passing all of my AP exams, and maintaining above a 4.0 GPA throughout high school. Scholarships, awards: Scholar-Athlete, Academic Honors, Highest Honors. In 10 years: I hope to have a steady, full-time engineering job.

www.dailyrepublic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo Valley College#Uc Berkeley#Football Games#School Psychology#Uc Berkeley#Gpa#Link Crew#Ap Physics#The Air Force#Anysia Callejo#Key Club#Highest Honors#Solano Community College#The Latinos Unidos Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
NASA
News Break
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Irvine, CASan Bernardino County Sun

15-year-old graduates from UC Irvine, eyes medical school

When Kylie Munson first started college, her mom would walk her to the classrooms at Los Angeles Mission College, then wait, patiently, outside on a bench until she finished. She was 11 at the time, taking classes with peers much older – ones who could at least drive themselves to school.
Middle Eastoyaop.com

Undergraduate Scholarships for International Students at UAEU

Undergraduate Scholarships for International Students at UAEU (United Arab Emirates University) in United Arab Emirates. There are two scholarships for undergrauate admission: Full Tuition Scholarship for Undergraduate Students and Partial Tuition Scholarship for Undergraduate Students. Full Tuition Scholarship for Undergraduate Students. To receive the Full Tuition Scholarships, students are expected...
CollegesWashington Times

Woke universities producing unhirable graduates

Last week, the editor of Christian magazine “First Things,” wrote in the Wall Street Journal that he’s reluctant to hire Ivy League University graduates because they’re too woke, self-important, self-censor and are followers, not leaders. A new study from the Sheila and Robert Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth...
Educationaatcc.org

Outstanding Graduate Award

The Outstanding Graduate of the Year award is presented to a graduating undergraduate senior and the winner is chosen by AATCC’s Education Advisory Board. Separate letter detailing academic achievements and other activities. Student statement of achievement (2 page max.) Selection criteria includes academic achievement, service to the school, service to...
Collegesaatcc.org

Student Chapter Award

If additional documentation is provided, chapter winners are eligible for the Association-wide Outstanding College Graduate of the Year award. Every year, AATCC student chapters name a graduating senior to be recognized for academic achievement. and contribution to the chapter, school, and society. This year AATCC presented each chapter award recipient...
Homelessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Homeless High School Senior Accepted to 50 Colleges

Jackson also revealed that he had to learn to control his health early on. She told that you were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 3 years old, but the lack of a stable home meant that she had to take responsibility for her diagnosis that would otherwise be reserved for a legal guardian.
Los Angeles, CAoxy.edu

Sherman Fairchild Grant to Support Underrepresented Students in the Sciences

A three-year, $247,500 grant from the Sherman Fairchild Foundation will fund Occidental’s latest effort to increase the number of academically talented underrepresented and first-generation students pursuing degrees in the sciences. Paired with funding from the College, the new grant will make possible the launch of the new Research Early Access...
Collegescollegexpress.com

College Search Tips for Students Wanting to Study Abroad

You don't have to be in college to think about study abroad! Find a college with a great travel program and plan for all the expenses with this advice. There are many things to consider when choosing a college, including study abroad programs offered by your prospective universities. While not all students intend to study abroad in college, these programs can lead to lifelong friendships, valuable career opportunities, and amazing cultural experiences. On the other hand, studying in another country can be a daunting and less-than-budget-friendly option. If you’re considering studying abroad in college, you’ll want to make sure the cost, location, and duration of the program align with your academic and personal goals.
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet The MBA Class of 2022: Alon Dror, Stanford GSB

“I’m uncomfortable in my comfort zone – it’s a pain but it gets me going.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I spent 3 years living in a truck-mounted tiny house that I built on my own. Undergraduate School and Major: Hebrew University – Talpiot Military Academy – Physics. Most Recent Employer...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Northeastern B-School Dean Leaving To Become Illinois Tech President

Northeastern University’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business is losing its dean. A month shy of being in his job four years at Northeastern, “Raj” Echambadi is joining Illinois Tech as its 10th president, succeeding outgoing President Alan W. Cramb on Aug. 16th. The new job will bring back to Illinois where...
Haverford, PAhaverford.edu

Spring 2021 Faculty Update

Professor of Economics Richard Ball published a research article, "Ethnicity and Subjective Well-being in the Republic of North Macedonia," with co-authors Biswajit Banerjee and Abdul Ghaffar Mughal in the journal Eastern European Economics. He also offered a two-day Project TIER workshop on teaching reproducible methods of quantitative research for social science faculty at Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University. Additionally, Ball organized a 10-week Project TIER Symposium on Instruction in Reproducible Research. Ten competitively selected speakers gave presentations on various aspects of teaching research reproducibility and transparency. Each presenter posted a video of a talk for participants to watch at their convenience, and then, on a series of spring Fridays, there were live, moderated Zoom meetings with open discussion of the topic. This symposium was sponsored jointly by Project TIER, the Sheffield Methods Institute at Sheffield University, and the UK Reproducibility Network, and attracted participants internationally.
Laramie, WYuwyo.edu

UW Professors Named Wyoming Excellence Chairs

The University of Wyoming has recognized the exceptional scholarship and teaching of four UW professors by naming them Wyoming Excellence Chairs. -- Mohamed Ahmed, the Williams and Person Professor/Associate Professor in the Department of Civil and Architectural Engineering, and Construction Management, and also the director of the Driving Simulation and Human Factors Lab.
CollegesCornell University

Two doctoral students receive Ford Fellowships

Monique Pipkin and Ama Bemma Adwetewa-Badu have been selected to receive 2021 Ford Foundation Fellowships. Pipkin, a doctoral student in ecology and evolutionary biology, received a predoctoral competition fellowship, and Adwetewa-Badu, a doctoral candidate in English language and literature, received a dissertation competition fellowship. Honorable mentions were awarded to nine...
Collegesthebharatexpressnews.com

Harvard wins rejection of Covid-19 tuition reimbursement lawsuit

Federal judge dismissed lawsuit against Harvard University brought by three students who demanded – on behalf of themselves and other students – a partial refund of tuition fees after Harvard moved classes online during the coronavirus pandemic. The class action lawsuit was filed a year ago by Harvard law student...
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Penn State senior earns Astronaut Scholarship supporting STEM research careers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State senior Owen Chase has received a 2021 Astronaut Scholarship, which supports students pursuing careers in STEM research. Chase, of Wexford, Pennsylvania, is majoring in astronomy and astrophysics and statistics. He first began in undergraduate research in his second year at Penn State. “It makes...
London, KYSentinel-Echo

Nathaniel Leis of London Named to UA Deans List

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA — Nathaniel Leis was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for Spring Semester 2021. A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).