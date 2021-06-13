Cancel
Oshkosh, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Oshkosh

Oshkosh Bulletin
 9 days ago

OSHKOSH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvd8FS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oshkosh, WI
