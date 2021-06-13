Sunday set for rain in Binghamton — 3 ways to make the most of it
(BINGHAMTON, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Binghamton Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Binghamton:
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.