Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Binghamton, NY

Sunday set for rain in Binghamton — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Binghamton Journal
Binghamton Journal
 9 days ago

(BINGHAMTON, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Binghamton Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Binghamton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aSvd7Mj00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Binghamton Journal

Binghamton Journal

Binghamton, NY
12
Followers
22
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Binghamton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Binghamton, NYPosted by
Binghamton Journal

Binghamton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Binghamton: Monday, June 21: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while