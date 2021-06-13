Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Eau Claire Today
 9 days ago

EAU CLAIRE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSvd6U000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Eau Claire Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

