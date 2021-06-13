Poughkeepsie Weather Forecast
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
