Weather Forecast For Lima
LIMA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
