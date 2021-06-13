Weather Forecast For Lima

LIMA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



