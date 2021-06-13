Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houma, LA

Sunday set for rain in Houma — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 9 days ago

(HOUMA, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Houma Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houma:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aSvd2x600

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Houma Bulletin

Houma Bulletin

Houma, LA
32
Followers
19
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houma Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houma, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Iowa, LAPosted by
Iowa (LA) Weather Channel

Rainy forecast for Iowa? Jump on it!

(IOWA, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Iowa Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Red Rock, AZPosted by
Red Rock News Beat

Rainy forecast for Red Rock? Jump on it!

(RED ROCK, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Red Rock Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Houma, LAPosted by
Houma Bulletin

Weather Forecast For Houma

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houma: Tuesday, June 22: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, June 23: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;