Sumter Weather Forecast
SUMTER, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.