Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

Bloomington is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Bloomington Today
Bloomington Today
 9 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bloomington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bloomington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSvcvrp00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Bloomington Today

Bloomington Today

Bloomington, IL
6
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bloomington, ILPosted by
Bloomington Today

Bloomington Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bloomington: Sunday, June 20: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Monday, June 21: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then