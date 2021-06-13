Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Flagstaff Journal
 9 days ago

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flagstaff:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvct6N00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

