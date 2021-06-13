Cancel
Medford, OR

Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Medford Dispatch
 9 days ago

(MEDFORD, OR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Medford Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Medford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aSvcsDe00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated t-storms then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

