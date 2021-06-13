Weather Forecast For Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
