Morgantown, WV

Weather Forecast For Morgantown

Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 9 days ago

MORGANTOWN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

