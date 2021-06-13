Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Decatur

Posted by 
Decatur Today
Decatur Today
 9 days ago

DECATUR, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSvcqSC00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Decatur Today

Decatur Today

Decatur, IL
30
Followers
21
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Decatur Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Decatur, ILPosted by
Decatur Today

Here’s the cheapest gas in Decatur Saturday

(DECATUR, IL) According to Decatur gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 111 E Cox St. Regular there was listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Shell at 3603 E William Street Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.