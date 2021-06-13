4-Day Weather Forecast For Florence
FLORENCE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy drizzle then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
