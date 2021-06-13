4-Day Weather Forecast For Florence

FLORENCE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Patchy drizzle then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.