Sometimes “indefinitely” really does just mean unknown and not extended. The term is never intended to imply a long injury absence, but it has taken on that ominous message when included in NHL injury timelines. Case in point: Montreal Canadiens’ forward Jake Evans. Just 10 days after being ruled out “indefinitely” with a concussion and only four days since an update indicated there was still no timeline for a return, Evans is reportedly making progress in his recovery and traveling with the Habs to Las Vegas to open up their semifinal series with the Vegas Golden Knights, per TSN.