Bitcoin and crypto adoption was all over the place last week and it seems like the trend might continue this week as well. Following the recent events of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announcing the acceptance of Bitcoin as a legal tender, this has sparked a domino effect of other Central and South American countries showing interest in implementing such in their countries. In light of this, Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed that she does not wish for her country to get left behind.