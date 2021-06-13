Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Arrest made in Tulsa’s latest homicide

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 9 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested Sunday in connection with Tulsa’s latest homicide.

Tulsa police responded to an apartment complex near 26th and South Memorial just after midnight Sunday.

A tenant of one of the apartments told police when he got home, he went upstairs and found his roommate dead, police said.

Police said the man was shot.

Detectives learned the suspect had been wounded earlier in the night and had been uncooperative at that time, police said.

Andrew Stevens was taken in for questioning and later arrested on a first-degree murder complaint.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

©2021 Cox Media Group

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

