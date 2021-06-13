Fairfield business earns California Covid-19 small business relief grant
FAIRFIELD — TLW Public Relations has been awarded a $5,000 California Small Business Covid-19 Relief Grant. “I am happy to have been chosen by the grant’s administrators in a highly competitive process,” TLW Public Relations founder and principal consultant Deloris Roach said in a press release. “I plan to use the money to revitalize my business; reconnect with old customers and look for new ones, as Covid restrictions are lifted.”www.dailyrepublic.com