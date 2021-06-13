Letter to the Editor: Should not have mentioned Neanderthal heritage

A few weeks ago I sent a letter to the editor in which I revealed my 3.6% Neanderthal heritage. Big mistake. My buddies saw the letter and said besides my thinking like a Neanderthal, I bear a striking resemblance to Fred Flintstone. Further, my buddies said that my “preferred pronoun” should not be “he” or “him” but rather the “thing.” (I realize that “thing” is a noun not a pronoun but, hey, my buddies are not the brightest candles in the cave.)