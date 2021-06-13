Cancel
Suisun City, CA

Letter to the Editor: It’s only right

By Letter to the Editor
Daily Republic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week I read in the DR that Mayor Lori Wilson of Suisun City has placed a “moratorium” on street repairs, and other maintenance, throughout the city. Measure S was put forward to the voters as a “general maintenance and street repair” tax, and has been faithfully paid by the constituency of Suisun City with that promise of maintenance and street repair as guaranteed. But now we are told that these repairs will not happen as promised yearly, but instead repairs done only when the council decides based on a “rotation system.”

