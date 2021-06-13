Organization counts 10,000 bras for people in need

VAN MALL — The National Women’s Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation recently held an event at The Heathman Lodge to count bras for its Gift of Lift bra program. It was the first gathering for the organization’s volunteers in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty board members, volunteers, community partners and elected officials attended to count the thousands of bras people in Oregon and Washington donated throughout the year. The group counted 8,700 bras all together but have more in storage, meaning it will be able to donate 10,000 bras to people in need. “Due to COVID, our beneficiaries were apprehensive to accept the garments because of the virus,” Robin Helm, director of the NWCAVE’s Gift of Lift bra program, said in a news release. “The donors, however, never wavered and continued to donate bras.” For more information visit www.NWCAVE.org or www.Giftoflift.org.