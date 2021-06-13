Cancel
Missoula, MT

Sunday sun alert in Missoula — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Missoula Today
 9 days ago

(MISSOULA, MT) A sunny Sunday is here for Missoula, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Missoula:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSvbrN800

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

