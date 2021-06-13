For Your Health: Well-child visits chance to form relationship with health care provider
Well-child visits are a chance for parents to understand their children’s growth and development and form a relationship with the child’s primary care provider. These visits give the provider a chance to complete age-appropriate screenings, give preventive health education and review and offer immunizations. In the time of Covid-19 shelter-in-place orders, these visits may seem risky or unnecessary. Due to Covid-19, many children in Solano County missed these vital visits with their health care providers.www.dailyrepublic.com