Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solano County, CA

For Your Health: Well-child visits chance to form relationship with health care provider

By Daily Republic
Daily Republic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell-child visits are a chance for parents to understand their children’s growth and development and form a relationship with the child’s primary care provider. These visits give the provider a chance to complete age-appropriate screenings, give preventive health education and review and offer immunizations. In the time of Covid-19 shelter-in-place orders, these visits may seem risky or unnecessary. Due to Covid-19, many children in Solano County missed these vital visits with their health care providers.

www.dailyrepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Solano County, CA
Society
County
Solano County, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Preventive Care#On Children#Adolescence#Solano Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Senate to vote on sweeping voting rights bill

McConnell says GOP will block voting legislation, calls bill a "partisan power grab" by Democrats. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke out against the Democrats’ voting legislation that faces a key test vote at 5:30 p.m. ET today. He described it as a “transparent plan to tilt every election in America permanently in their favor,” saying that it would let Democrats "take a red pen to election laws in each of the 50 states neutering voting ID laws and ballot harvesting."
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Record-high U.S. house prices, tight supply weigh on sales

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. home sales fell for a fourth straight month in May as record-high prices amid low inventory frustrated potential buyers, a trend that could persist for a while, with builders unable to deliver more houses because of expensive lumber. The decline in sales reported by...
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The warning prompted an immediate rejection from the Australian government. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) committee warned Tuesday that "urgent" action is needed to combat...