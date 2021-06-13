Kennewick Daily Weather Forecast
KENNEWICK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.