Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Kennewick Voice
 9 days ago

KENNEWICK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvblK000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

