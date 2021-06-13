Jacksonville Daily Weather Forecast
JACKSONVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.