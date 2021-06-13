Jacksonville Daily Weather Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.