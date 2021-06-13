Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Johnson City

Posted by 
Johnson City Times
Johnson City Times
 9 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0aSvbhn600

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Johnson City Times

Johnson City Times

Johnson City, TN
20
Followers
22
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Johnson City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Johnson City, TNPosted by
Johnson City Times

This is the cheapest gas in Johnson City right now

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Johnson City, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Volco at 2601 N Roan St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.