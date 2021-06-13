Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawton, OK

Sunday set for rain in Lawton — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Lawton Today
Lawton Today
 9 days ago

(LAWTON, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lawton Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lawton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0aSvbdGC00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lawton Today

Lawton Today

Lawton, OK
24
Followers
21
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawton, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Edgewood, IAPosted by
Edgewood Voice

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Edgewood

(EDGEWOOD, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Edgewood Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.