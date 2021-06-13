Daily Weather Forecast For Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
