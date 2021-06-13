Cancel
Valdosta, GA

Weather Forecast For Valdosta

Posted by 
Valdosta Journal
Valdosta Journal
 9 days ago

VALDOSTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aSvbbUk00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

