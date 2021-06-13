A rainy Sunday in Charleston — and 3 ideas for making the most of it
(CHARLESTON, WV) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Charleston Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Charleston:
Sunday, June 13
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.