Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg Weather Forecast

Lynchburg Dispatch
Lynchburg Dispatch
 9 days ago

LYNCHBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0aSvbW1z00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lynchburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

