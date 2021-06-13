Lynchburg Weather Forecast
LYNCHBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.