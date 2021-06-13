Daytona Beach Daily Weather Forecast
DAYTONA BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.