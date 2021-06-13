Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 9 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aSvbV9G00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
27
Followers
22
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Daytona Beach, FLPosted by
Daytona Beach Today

Survey pinpoints Daytona Beach's cheapest diesel

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.51 in the greater Daytona Beach area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Daytona Beach area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.78, at CITGO at 600 W Int'L Speedway Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at CITGO at 550 Ridgewood .