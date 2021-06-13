Cancel
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Weather Forecast

Wichita Falls News Beat
Wichita Falls News Beat
 9 days ago

WICHITA FALLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSvbRcM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wichita Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wichita Falls is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wichita Falls. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Wichita Falls

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in Wichita Falls, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Wichita Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.75, at United Express at 2522 Old Iowa Park Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Valero at 1000 Holliday St.