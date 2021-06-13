Longview Weather Forecast
LONGVIEW, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
