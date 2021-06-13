Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Davenport

Posted by 
Davenport Digest
Davenport Digest
 9 days ago

DAVENPORT, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSvbPqu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Davenport Digest

Davenport Digest

Davenport, IA
18
Followers
22
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Davenport Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Naalehu, HIPosted by
Naalehu News Watch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Naalehu

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Naalehu: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight; Thursday, June 24: Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the
Kittanning, PAPosted by
Kittanning Digest

Weather Forecast For Kittanning

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kittanning: Tuesday, June 22: Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
Davenport, WAPosted by
Davenport News Flash

Davenport Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Davenport: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Sunny
Sterling, COPosted by
Sterling Post

Sterling Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sterling: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of
Posted by
Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wheeling: Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly sunny
Posted by
Danforth Post

Danforth Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Danforth: Tuesday, June 22: Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day;
Parsonsfield, MEPosted by
Parsonsfield News Beat

Daily Weather Forecast For Parsonsfield

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Parsonsfield: Tuesday, June 22: Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday,
Grafton, OHPosted by
Grafton (OH) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Grafton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grafton: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Chance of
EnvironmentPosted by
East Liverpool Updates

Daily Weather Forecast For East. Liverpool

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in East. Liverpool: Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly
Hamilton, INPosted by
Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hamilton: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and
Slippery Rock, PAPosted by
Slippery Rock Today

Daily Weather Forecast For Slippery Rock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Slippery Rock: Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly
Spicer, MNPosted by
Spicer Updates

Spicer Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spicer: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 25: Chance of showers
York, PAPosted by
York News Alert

Daily Weather Forecast For York

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in York: Tuesday, June 22: Light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Partly sunny