Grand Junction, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Junction

Grand Junction News Alert
 9 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aSvbODP00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Junction, CO
With Grand Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

