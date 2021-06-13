Daily Weather Forecast For Concord
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
