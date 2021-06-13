Seize the day (even if it’s raining)
(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in College Station Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for College Station:
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
