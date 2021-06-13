Cancel
College Station, TX

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

College Station Daily
College Station Daily
 9 days ago

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in College Station Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for College Station:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aSvbJnm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

College Station, TX
With College Station Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

