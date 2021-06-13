Cancel
Bend, OR

Bend Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Bend Journal
 9 days ago

BEND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aSvbIv300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

ABOUT

With Bend Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

