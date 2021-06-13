Bend Weather Forecast
BEND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
