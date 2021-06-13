Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chico, CA

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Chico

Posted by 
Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 9 days ago

(CHICO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chico. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chico:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvbG9b00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Chico Updates

Chico Updates

Chico, CA
13
Followers
22
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chico Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chico, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Chico, CAPosted by
Chico Updates

Weather Forecast For Chico

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chico: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Sunny during the day; while