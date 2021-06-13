Athens Weather Forecast
ATHENS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
