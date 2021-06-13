Cancel
Rock Hill, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Rock Hill

Rock Hill Digest
Rock Hill Digest
 9 days ago

ROCK HILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvbEO900

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rock Hill, SC
