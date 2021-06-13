Daily Weather Forecast For Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
