Fargo, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Fargo

Fargo News Alert
 9 days ago

FARGO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvbDVQ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fargo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

