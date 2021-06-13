Weather Forecast For Greenville
GREENVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
