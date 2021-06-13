Cancel
Greenville, NC

Weather Forecast For Greenville

Greenville Dispatch
Greenville Dispatch
 9 days ago

GREENVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0aSvbCch00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Greenville, NC
