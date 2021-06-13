Cancel
Redding, CA

Weather Forecast For Redding

Redding News Flash
Redding News Flash
 9 days ago

REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSvbBjy00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

