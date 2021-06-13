Weather Forecast For Redding
REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
