4-Day Weather Forecast For Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
