Provo, UT

Weather Forecast For Provo

Posted by 
Provo Post
 9 days ago

PROVO, UT (Updated at 8am ET) Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Provo, UT
