Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elgin, IL

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Elgin

Posted by 
Elgin Updates
Elgin Updates
 9 days ago

(ELGIN, IL) A sunny Sunday is here for Elgin, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elgin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvb07E00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elgin Updates

Elgin Updates

Elgin, IL
9
Followers
22
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elgin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elgin, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Elgin, ILPosted by
Elgin Updates

Weather Forecast For Elgin

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Elgin: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday,
Hamilton, INPosted by
Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hamilton: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and
Spicer, MNPosted by
Spicer Updates

Spicer Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spicer: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 25: Chance of showers
EnvironmentPosted by
East Liverpool Updates

Daily Weather Forecast For East. Liverpool

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in East. Liverpool: Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly
Bonners Ferry, IDPosted by
Bonners Ferry News Watch

Daily Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bonners Ferry: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight;
Sterling, COPosted by
Sterling Post

Sterling Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sterling: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of
Bad Axe, MIPosted by
Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bad Axe: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June
Posted by
Braddock (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Braddock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Braddock: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly sunny
Cheboygan, MIPosted by
Cheboygan Dispatch

Daily Weather Forecast For Cheboygan

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cheboygan: Tuesday, June 22: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Thursday, June
Clairton, PAPosted by
Clairton (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Clairton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clairton: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear
York, PAPosted by
York News Alert

Daily Weather Forecast For York

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in York: Tuesday, June 22: Light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Partly sunny
Posted by
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Donora: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June
Gaylord, MIPosted by
Gaylord News Watch

Gaylord Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gaylord: Tuesday, June 22: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and