Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Santa Fe Digest
Santa Fe Digest
 9 days ago

SANTA FE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvazKJ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Fe, NM
With Santa Fe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
